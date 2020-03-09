Ohio announces 3 positive tests as state’s 1st virus cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio on Monday announced the state’s first confirmed cases of the new coronavirus that has sickened people around the globe.

Three people have tested positive for the virus. According to a tweet from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine all three individuals who have tested positive for the virus in Ohio are from Cuyahoga County.

The State Health Department said the case was confirmed as part of the testing done last week. Eight people had previously tested negative after exhibiting symptoms of pulmonary virus either after travel to China or coming into contact with someone with the disease known as COVID-19, according to Health Department records.

The state held a coronavirus summit Friday for local public health officials, and Gov. Mike DeWine said it was only a matter of time before the illness came to the state.

Also Friday, Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered a sharp reduction in spectators at the annual Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus over coronavirus fears.

Once the news was confirmed DeWine declared a State of Emergency for Ohio. In a tweet on his twitter page he wrote:

”The state of emergency that I’ve declared in Ohio is a legal necessity that allows state departments and agencies to better coordinate in their response.