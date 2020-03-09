Atomic Credit Donates to East

Atomic Credit Union donates $1,000 to Sciotoville Community High School.

The Sciotoville Community High School Tartans Student-Run Credit Union in Portsmouth received a donation of $1,000 from Atomic Credit Union! The students were given a membership goal to achieve in order to promote the importance of saving at a young age and to remind everyone that, no matter the amount, every penny counts when it comes to making consistent deposits into a savings account!

There are many benefits to having a student-run savings account, including:

Double interest (.50% Annual Percentage Yield) until the age of 21, No fees, scholarship eligibility and no minimum deposit requirements.

Atomic Credit Union serves over 50,000 members at 15 branch locations in Southern Ohio and also operates a total of 50 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, Atomic offers 24/7 access to your account through their Mobile App and Digital Banking.

To learn more about the Atomic Credit Union student-run program, please contact Andy Eisnaugle, Director of Financial Education, by calling 800.652.2328 or emailing meisnaugle@2mycu.com

Atomic Credit Union is federally insured by NCUA, Equal Housing Opportunity Lender.

Tartans Student-Run Credit Union Receive $1,000 for their school. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_Sciotoville-community-High-School-Incentive1.jpg Tartans Student-Run Credit Union Receive $1,000 for their school. Submitted Photo

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights