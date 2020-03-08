Six items on Portsmouth agenda

Portsmouth City Council will meet Monday evening with six items on the agenda up for discussion.

An ordinance authorizing the acceptance of grant funds from the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Office of Criminal Justice Services under the Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program for Drug Task Force use, establishing a dedicated account for the grant and authorizing the appropriation of such funding as received.

An ordinance authorizing the acceptance of grant funds from the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Office of Criminal Justice Services under the Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program for Police Department equipment purchases, establishing a dedicated account for the grant and authorizing appropriation of such funding as received.

The council will also discuss an ordinance to submit to the electors of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio, at the General Election to be held on the third day of November 2020 a proposed renewal tax levy for the Flood Defense System of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio, after declaring the amount of taxes that may be raised by levy at the maximum rate authorized by law without a vote of the electors to be insufficient, and an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $12,000.00 from Capital Improvement Fund No. 301 to be paid from Land Improvement Cemetery/ Grounds line Item No. 301.333.5502 for building improvements to the Police Department Firing Range. On the agenda for a first reading are two items.

An ordinance authorizing the acceptance of an insurance check in the amount of $37,297.00 received from HCC U.S. Specialty Insurance Company into CIP Fund No. 301.000.4931 and the appropriation of same into Police Department CIP Vehicle Line Item No. 301.221.5532 for payment of a 2020 Ford Explorer Police Cruiser that was totaled out and to be used toward the purchase of a new vehicle, and An Ordinance to make appropriation for the current expenses and other expenditures of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio, beginning Jan. 1, 2020, and ending Dec. 31, 2020, as provided for in Section 49 of the Charter of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio.

Citizens present in council chambers during the meeting will have the opportunity to address council on items both on and off the agenda. Portsmouth City Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second floor of the Portsmouth Municipal Building.

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

