ST. Patrick’s Day festivities to begin

The 7 Nations Celtic Club of Southern Ohio has announced that for the fourth year in a row, a St. Patrick’s Festival will be celebrated all-around Portsmouth.

Beginning Monday, March 9, 2020, a week “plus” of activities will occur in celebration of Ireland’s patron saint and the worldwide heritage of Irish people.

The 7 Nations Celtic Club, the Port City Pub, and the Community Action Agency of Scioto County are once again sponsoring and/or cross promoting the 2020 St. Patrick’s Festival events. The local activities include an Irish festival, an Irish-themed pub quiz, readings of the poetry and literature of some famous Irish writers, music and Irish dance, the annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K fundraiser, the annual St. Patrick’s parade, and food and more music.

In addition to all of the local Portsmouth events, the sponsors are calling on local residents and businesses to a “Green the Town” from March 14 through March 17. It has been the custom in Dublin, Ireland for a number of years to light up major iconic buildings with green lights. Trinity College, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and the GPO (aka General post office) are a few of the major edifices bathed in

green light during Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Festival. It is hoped that businesses and local residents in and around Portsmouth and Scioto County can join the effort.

The St. Patrick’s Festival will kick off Monday, March 9, 2020 with a first-ever Irish Movie Night featuring the classic Irish movie, “Waking Ned Devine.” Movie time is 7:00p.m. at the Port City Pub at 424 Chillicothe Street in Portsmouth, Ohio. The Pub will also host an “Irish Literature Night” later in the week, present a “full” Irish breakfast Saturday , March 14, and be the venue for lots of Irish music on March 13 and 14th, and, of course, on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

Before the Irish music starts Friday, March 13, and as part of a Lenten tradition, there will be a fish fry in numerous locations in the Portsmouth area . The Irish refer to fish and chip locations as “chippers.” The St. Peter’s Church in Wheelersburg and the Knights of Columbus in Portsmouth will have their own version of a “chipper” on that evening, from 4:30-7 p.m. at the church and 5-8:00p.m. at the K of C. Local restaurants such as The Mill, Patties and Pints, and the Port City Pub will also offer their own version of this favorite of Irish meals.

This year, the St. Patrick’s Parade Day in Portsmouth is Saturday, March 14 and it starts at a new time, i.e., 2 p.m. The parade route will be the same, commencing on Market Street near Fourth Street and winding its way eastward over Second Street to Court Street, Fifth Street and north on Chillicothe Street to its terminus at Tracy Park. Folks who want to walk or run earlier in the day can join the fun and fundraising efforts of the Community Action Organization of Scioto County’s Annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K walk/run. The 8 a.m. walk/run will start at 342 Second Street in Portsmouth and is a benefit for a summer nutrition program for local Scioto County children.

If the parade and the music makes you want more fun, the 2020 Holy Redeemer Irish Festival begins after the 4:00p.m. Mass at the church on 1325 Gallia Street Saturday, March 14, 2020. There’s an Irish whiskey tasting , an Irish dessert cook-off, an auction, a cash raffle, and plenty of chicken and noodle or corned beef and cabbage dinners available.

On parade day, live Irish music will be presented all afternoon and into the evening of March 14 at the Port City Pub in Portsmouth. But, the talented duo known as “Dogwood Road” will get the party at The Port City Pub started Friday evening, March 13 at 8:00p.m. with a presentation of “modern traditional” Irish music. Saturday’s Irish music fare at The Pub will be presented throughout the afternoon and evening hours by a variety of well-known musicians including John Hogan and Jason Burton, Ian Jones and Keith Edwards, the Poverty String Band, and Jeff and Gail Valentine with a special guest “Fialla.” The Cirque D’Art Celtic dance group is also slated to appear.

The actual March 17 feast day for St. Patrick will indeed be celebrated. The Port City Pub at 424 Chillicothe Street in Portsmouth will host the musicians of the Rose Mountain Ramblers at 6:00p.m. and Ian Jones and the Tipperary Three at 9:00p.m.

And, as a final St. Patrick’s Festival activity, Sierra’s Haven will present its 19th Annual Pot of Luck Auction and Dinner at the Elks City Club, 544 fourth Street in Portsmouth. The event is to be held Saturday, March 21 beginning at 5:00p.m. with a dinner catered by Butch Buckle and an auction and a cash drawing.

The 2020 Parade and the entire St. Patrick’s Festival is expected to be “brilliant.” The public is invited to join the fun – rain, snow or shine. Facebook pages for the Port City Pub, the 7Nations Celtic Club of Southern Ohio, the Community Action Organization of Scioto County, and other mentioned individuals or organizations will continue to have updated information about individual events.

