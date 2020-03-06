New Boston hires new police officer

A new police officer has been hired for the Village of New Boston.

Mayor Junior Williams opened the rescheduled meeting Thursday with roll call, the pledge to the flag and a silent prayer. All members of the council were present except Councilman Ryan Ottney. Williams addressed those in attendance by opening the floor if anyone from the public wished to speak. No one in the audience did so at that time.

Williams then proceeded to read new communications, one of that of a request for the Scioto County Shrine Club requesting a day for solicitation in the Village of New Boston. The second communication was what Williams said was in the council packets, a request from Police Chief Steve Goins for the hiring of a new police officer.

Williams stated that he and Chief Goins have had two interviews with Landon Hutchinson and that he hopes he will be able to help the village out in the police department. He stated that Hutchinson has worked part-time with two police departments, before his request to begin working with the New Boston Police Department. Council were able to speak with Hutchinson and then Mike Meehan asked about when he would be able to start.

Chief Goins said that his hiring would be contingent upon him passing the physical and psychological tests. He said hopefully he would be able to begin working maybe the second week in April. Councilman Dan Fetty made a motion to hire Hutchinson and that motion was seconded by Councilman Mike Meehan with all members in attendance in favor of the motion, and Hutchinson was hired.

I’m pretty excited,” Hutchinson said. “I’ve worked at Hanging Rock and South Point. I worked Hanging Rock first, with no benefits. I need a full-time job with benefits.”

Williams said that he had passed out a primary election sheet from the Board of Elections, as the primary election will be held March 17. On the sheet were the things that would be on the ballot.

The mayor had handouts on information on FirstNet with AT&T and the Coronavirus. He also brought up a brief discussion with both the Chief of Police and Chris Davis, Fire Chief about some grants that they might be able to apply for and any they have already applied for at this time.

The finance committee had met recently had a meeting and as Councilman Jon Mills was absent for that meeting, Fetty discussed some of the things that were discussed in that meeting and all members had a copy of their meeting notes to see.

The village clerk, Lana Loper began reading the Ordinances and resolutions:

Ordinance 8-2020 – An ordinance transferring and appropriating amounts in the various funds of the village and declaring an emergency which was first called to suspend the rules and then to adopt and all members were in favor.

Ordinance 9-2020- An ordinance to approve then and now certificate in excess of $3,000 for payment to West End Electric an emergency, the motion was made to suspend the rules and then-Councilman Mills made a motion to adopt and Councilman Fetty seconded the motion with all voting in favor.

Ordinance 10-2020 – An ordinance establishing additional paid holidays for the village employees Councilman Fetty made a motion to adopt and Councilman Mills seconded the motion with all voting in favor.

Third Reading on Ordinance 4-2020 – An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a permit to the Challenger League to solicit charitable contributions from occupants of Motor vehicles on a highway pursuant to a permit to be issued by the clerk at the direction of council Councilman Fetty made a motion to adopt and Councilman Meehan seconded with a vote of all in favor.

Third Reading on Ordinance 5-2020 – An ordinance authorizing the issuance of a permit to the Bikers for Charity to solicit charitable contributions from occupants of motor vehicles on a highway pursuant to a permit to be issued by the clerk at the direction of council. A motion to adopt was made by Councilman Mills and seconded by Councilman Meehan and a vote from all was in favor.

Resolution 3-2020 – An emergency resolution to accept the One Ohio Memorandum of Understanding. Mayor Williams said that this came with the the suggestion of the Governor and Attorney General in the state of Ohio. Councilman Fetty made motion to accept this on an emergency basis and all were in favor and a motion was made by Councilman Mills and seconded by Councilman Fetty to adopt and all voted in favor.

A Resolution was read commending the New Boston Boys and Girls’ Basketball teams and players for their outstanding achievements, as they both won the Sectional for their teams. There was also a paper passed out commending several members of both teams for individual achievements. Councilman Mills made a motion to accept and Councilman Vonald Patrick seconded the motion all member was in favor.

After any new business from each council member, Councilman Fetty made a motion to go into Executive session about the hiring of a council member and Councilman Ralph Imes seconded that motion and the council then went into executive session.

New Boston’s newly hired police officer, Landon Hutchinson https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_nb-COP.jpg New Boston’s newly hired police officer, Landon Hutchinson

