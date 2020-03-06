Backpacks and bear hugs

Two years ago, the Bear Hug Effect was just a cub, now, it’s a full grown grizzly.

In January 2018, Lori and Bryan Davis began an effort within the community to help children transitioning through the foster care system. Their goal was to brighten the lives and ease the pain some children may be suffering.

“We began The Bear Hug Effect of Scioto County with the one main goal, to eliminate a gloomy trash bag with a cheerful backpack,” Lori Davis said.

The bags come full of therapeutic items to help children during the transition to foster and kinship care.

“A stuffed animal, coloring books or journals, fun socks, a book to escape into, and a throw blanket,” Davis said are all inside the care package.

The founder stated the campaign began in 2018, three years after the couple had a personal experience involving their nephews. She stated, when the boys arrived, they were accompanied with black trash-bags, filled with little to nothing.

“That image was still bothering me three years later and I resolved to make a difference in Scioto County,” Davis said. “We want to provide comfort and hope in the midst of that child’s crisis.”

She explained, after the initial Facebook Live feed, the donations from individuals and organizations within the area was, “incredible.”

“The people responded like wildfire!” By March 2018, they had loaded more than 500 backpacks.

After delivering to Scioto County Children Services, Scioto County Juvenile Court, Oasis Foster Care, Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Portsmouth Police Department, and the New Boston Police Department, the couple still had rooms full of backpacks.

Fast forward to today, the couple have now adopted the boys and the Bear Hug Effect, is still providing backpacks to children.

Davis states recently, some agencies have notified them that supplies are running thin. The couple plans on reloading the agencies that have notified them and inventory will be taken.

The couple will then notify their Facebook group, “The Bear Hug Effect of Scioto County,” So that anyone willing, may donate.

Davis also invites anyone to text her at (740) 935-7162 to see what the needs are presently as well.

“We are a county that gives and loves each other,” Davis said. “Children entering custody placement can feel the effects of The Bear Hug Effect because of those that rise up.”

Churches, businesses, and individuals came to the call of the Bear Hug with donations. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_28337111_10155103653771541_7611205733569448201_o.jpg Churches, businesses, and individuals came to the call of the Bear Hug with donations. Submitted Photo After the initial surge of aid and countless drop offs to agencies around Scioto County, the Bear Hug Effect still had packs to spare. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/03/web1_28471698_10155105511561541_614806072861979453_n.jpg After the initial surge of aid and countless drop offs to agencies around Scioto County, the Bear Hug Effect still had packs to spare. Submitted Photo

By: Bailey Watts bwatts@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Bailey Watts (740) 353-3101 Ext 1931 © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Bailey Watts (740) 353-3101 Ext 1931

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights