Officers seize drug paraphernalia, shoot pitbull

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Thomas Ave. Monday in reference to a suspicious person.

Officers had been advised that a male subject had been parked in the same spot for four hours and appeared to be passed out. Officers observed a male slumped over the wheel of a black Toyota Truck upon arrival and noted two glass crack pipes and two white plastic baggies in the passenger seat and on the subject’s lap.

After knocking several times on the vehicle door, the male woke up and was disoriented. The man identified himself as Cody Neff, 22. Neff stated he believed the baggies contained methamphetamine and had been given to him by a friend. Neff stated he used the glass pipes to smoke what he believed to be the methamphetamine. Neff was arrested for drug paraphernalia and transported to the Scioto County Jail.

In a separate occurrence, dispatch received a call early Tuesday morning that a pitbull had several individuals trapped at Solid Rock Construction located at 2420 Gallia St.

According to the call summary report Wendy Payton, Scioto County Animal Control Officer was en route to the scene 30 minutes after the initial call. One hour and eight minutes after the initial call an employee of the site stated the dog had another employee cornered and was very aggressive.

The log stated the dog was aggressive with officers and lunged at one officer at the scene. The log stated that the dog was ultimately shot and killed to prevent harm to the employees and officers at the scene.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

