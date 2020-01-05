King awarded MSP improvement grant

Main Street Portsmouth recently awarded $5,000 to Dale King, as a Building Improvement Grant Project to replace the roof of his huge facility in downtown Portsmouth, which houses multiple businesses and organizations. The program, a partnership with the City of Portsmouth, has administered $250,000 and has created $836,437 in development since its inception, more than half a decade ago. It was created in-part with support from the program’s partner organization, Heritage Ohio.

The work accomplished with this current grant included an entirely new roof. According to King, the roof was leaking into buckets before he could replace the giant rubber roof.

“The Main Street Portsmouth building improvement grant was such a blessing to help offset the cost of a 5000 sq ft total roof replacement,” King said. “We now have a leak proof facility thanks in large part to MSP.” The building houses many things, including the Portsmouth Spartan Kettlebell Club, a local cross fit gym; Doc Spartan, the famous Shark Tank victory ointment and personal hygiene product company; 3rd&Court, one of Portsmouth’s only t-shirt branding companies; Team Some Assembly Required, a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization founded by veterans and comprised of veteran and civilian adaptive athletes and their supporters whom are dedicated to the growth and expansion of competitive adaptive sports across multiple disciplines; and more.

“Downtown small businesses are the heartbeat of our local economy and it’s awesome to have organizations like MSP that help keep that heartbeat strong,” King said.

With Dale’s many businesses under one roof, the program says it was an honor to help in some small way.

“We were happy to play a small role in the replacement of Dale’s roof,” Main Street Portsmouth Executive Director Joseph Pratt said. “He does so much for the community, through a ridiculous amount of avenues, and has so much operating out of his building; it was an honor to help.”

King presented with grant money https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/01/web1_Kettle04.jpg King presented with grant money