First Baby of the New Year born

Happy New Year’s happened on the first day in January of 2020, in the afternoon for a Sciotoville couple. The first baby born in the Maternity Department of Southern Ohio Medical Center in 2020 was born at 2:27 p.m. The baby boy, Cherokee RiverLee Merriman, was born to Sharon and James Merriman. He came into this world weighing five pounds and four ounces and was 18.5 inches long.

Baby Cherokee will be welcomed home by four siblings, two brothers -Archor & Shiloh and two sisters- Passion & Suncerah. Grandparents are George Tibbs and Phyllis Agee. Both Sharon and James are Scioto County natives.

Baby Cherokee was born at 36 weeks and even though mom was released on the second, he was running a low temperature and his parents were hoping he will be able to come home on the third. His family will be waiting in anticipation for Baby Cherokee to home.

First New Year’s Baby (left to right) Sharon, Cherokee, and James Merriman https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/01/web1_New-year-s-baby.jpg First New Year’s Baby (left to right) Sharon, Cherokee, and James Merriman SOMC The tiny first baby of 2020 at SOMC – Cherokee RiverLee Merriman https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2020/01/web1_The-NY-Baby.jpg The tiny first baby of 2020 at SOMC – Cherokee RiverLee Merriman SOMC

By Kimberly Jenkins

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

