Library donates to Operation Grace

Tis the season for giving and so many groups and people in our community have worked so hard to make sure people who do not have a lot, especially the children, are given things to make their holidays better.

The Portsmouth Public Library collected 431 items for there 19th Annual Toy Drive. All toys were donated to Operation Grace, an award-winning program that will be giving the toys to children in Scioto County that have been directly impacted by the opioid epidemic.

This year Operation Grace needed the toys to be for school-age children. Carolyn Cottrell, Local History Supervisor and the one who spearheaded the toy drive, said that teachers and administrators in the schools helped make sure that the toys were going to go to children who might not get much or anything for Christmas.

Operation Grace works closely with the Juvenile Court system and local school districts to provide items like deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, clean laundry, adequate clothing shampoo and even soap to children in need with donations like these helping the organization improve the quality of living of area children.

Operation Grace states that the disbursement of the toys from the toy drive will operate the same way with either the court system or teachers recommending children to the program. The program operates with referrals, not requests from individuals.

Cottrell said that they that the people from Operation Grace deliver the toys to the schools and they are discreetly distributed to the students not to embarrass them. She said that this is the first year that the library had worked with Operation Grace.

The library usually runs the toy drive for five to six weeks and they started on November 1st this year. Cottrell said that years ago they started later and there just wasn’t enough time to do it and distribute the toys on time, especially because they do wrap each toy individually.

As the holidays are winding down, it is important to recognize those who spent their time making sure others have a special Christmas, like everyone else.

Left to right: Mary Lee Justice, Kaitlin Setty and Julia Huffman ( Local History staff at the Portsmouth Public Library) with Dan Palmer from Operation Grace

