Fluor-BWXT 2020 Internship Deadline January 6

Fluor-BWXT 2020 Internship Program Deadline January 6, 2020

Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC (Fluor-BWXT) is accepting applications for its 2020 summer internship program through Monday, January 6, 2020. Fluor-BWXT is the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) contractor for the decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) of the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant (PORTS) in Piketon, Ohio.

The Fluor-BWXT internship program provides college students the opportunity to gain valuable work experience and exposure to the work being performed by Fluor-BWXT as the U.S. Department of Energy’s D&D contractor. The program helps Fluor-BWXT strategically develop and identify future new hires to strengthen the workforce within the surrounding communities and for the essential future planning of the project.

Eligibility

To be eligible, candidates must be a U.S. citizen, age 18 or older, and must pass a drug and/or alcohol screening test. In addition, the individual must also meet all of the following criteria:

• Full-time student pursuing an associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degree and have completed a minimum of 30 credit hours of academic course work toward a specified degree relevant to Fluor-BWXT’s scope of work at the time of application;

• Enrolled in a participating four-year accredited college or university (see the list below), OR be a permanent resident of either Jackson, Pike, Ross, or Scioto County while enrolled and pursuing a degree;

• Student applicants must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 with the exception of students enrolled in an engineering degree; engineering students must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.70.

The paid internship program is 12 weeks long for students interested in careers in the following areas:

• Business Services

• Environmental, Safety, Health & Quality

• NDA – Non-Destructive Assay

• Nuclear Operations

• Public Affairs

• Site Management

• Environmental Remediation

• Infrastructure & Site Maintenance

• Nuclear Safety & Engineering

• Planning & Site Integration

• Regulatory Planning & Implementation

• Waste Management

Participating colleges and universities include: Ohio University, Morehead State University, Eastern Kentucky University, University of Cincinnati, Case Western University, The Ohio State University, University of Dayton, Wright State University, Shawnee State University, Rio Grande University, Central State University, Wilberforce University, Miami University of Oxford, Marshall University, University of Toledo, Northern Kentucky University, Cincinnati State, Columbus State Community College, Southern State Community College, and Xavier University. Application Process

Students who are interested in an internship opportunity should submit an application online via the Fluor-BWXT external website (https://fluorbwcareers.silkroad.com/). Fluor-BWXT is committed to supporting the professional development of individuals by providing valuable employment opportunities to minorities and optimize diversity and inclusion. Fluor-BWXT is an equal opportunity employer that recognizes the value of a diverse workforce. Qualified individuals will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, age, religion, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, and/or protected veteran status in accordance with governing law.

Employment Status and Compensation – Fluor-BWXT student interns will be compensated at an hourly rate based upon education level and previous work experience, and are required to adhere to all company policies, procedures and other applicable laws and/or regulations.

About Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC: Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) and BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT) (NYSE: BWXT), two world-class companies with significant Ohio experience, formed Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth LLC (FBP) to address the decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) needs at the Department of Energy’s (DOE) Portsmouth Site in Pike County, Ohio. Jacobs Engineering, another global leader in industrial and environmental projects, provides support. Fluor-BWXT employs 1,800 workers who bring unparalleled experience, insights, and lessons learned from across the DOE complex. The Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth mandate is to clean up the Portsmouth Site safely and compliantly, provide strong uranium stewardship and partner with local communities to achieve a sustainable economic future. For more information, visit www.fbportsmouth.com.

