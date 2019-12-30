Portsmouth named Hallmark Hometown Christmas Town

Have you heard yet, Portsmouth has been officially named 2019 Hallmark Channels’ Hometown Christmas Town?

Thanks to all the good folks who are involved with or help the Friends of Portsmouth. Last year was the first year that the Friends of Portsmouth turned the city into a wonderful Winter Wonderland. The work has already begun for this year’s festivities. The Friends of Portsmouth were sent a video announcement, where Pam Slay representing Hallmark made the announcement and congratulated Portsmouth.

Nick Rutman, Friends of Portsmouth, commented on the designation of becoming a Hallmark Channel Hometown Christmas Town, “Friends of Portsmouth’s Winterfest at Market Square has been recognized by Hallmark as “2019 Official Hallmark Channels Hometown Christmas Town”. It is a tremendous honor for our town and is a credit to our citizens that made last year a very special holiday season. Due to the success of last year’s event, Hallmark partnered with Friends of Portsmouth to make this year even more memorable.”

There are so many things available to do during this time like ice skating, snow tubing, Christmas tree lighting, carriage rides and so much more. If you want a list of what Friends of Portsmouth have planned, you can visit their website Friendsofportsmouth.com/Winterfest

What a great honor to be named Hallmark’s Hometown Christmas Town and this is only the second year of turning the city into a Winter Wonderland! Congratulations to all those who made this possible and are continuing to do so.

A photo taken during last year’s Winterfest at the ice skating rink with the decorated town in the background. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_Portsmouth-Hallmark2.jpg A photo taken during last year’s Winterfest at the ice skating rink with the decorated town in the background. Courtesy Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights