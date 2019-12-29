Portsmouth Library has a new author

Working with children is a favorite thing for many people and Anne Krebbs is one of those special people.

Krebbs has written and illustrated a new storytime children’s book called, Buried Treasure, which is an interactive book that asks the children to go on a treasure hunt and help pirates on their journey in order to find it! It took her about a year while working with her publisher back and forth, but it is finally here.

Krebbs works in the Children’s Department at the Portsmouth Public Library. It is one of many books that she plans to write that will be specifically made for daycares, libraries and preschools.

“I’m working on a series of storytime books since I’m doing storytime here at the library,” Krebbs said. “I’m trying to figure out what we are missing, what is a fun theme, what do preschool teachers look for and this is the one I came up with first.”

This particular book is for small children ages two to five.

“It really gets the children interested, they like the bright colors and costumes and then they have to do things,” Krebbs said. “They have to help the pirates find the treasure. They have to blow up the sails, or clap their hands, or show their muscles to show they can help load the treasure. It just keeps them interactive and paying attention as you go through; it is a lot of fun.”

Krebbs shared she graduated with a degree in education in Oklahoma and her favorite classes were in Children’s Literature.

“I love reading and looking at illustrations from famous illustrators and I have a collection of books at home of just my favorite ones,” Krebbs said. “Some of the authors and illustrators that inspired me are Eric Carle, Jan Brett and Mark Lundy.”

Krebbs said she found some contacts to help her through a friend of hers who is a teacher in Oklahoma.

“My supervisor, Lisa Lavender, was very encouraging, she just encouraged me and was a very good supporter,” Krebbs said. “She had so many great ideas and just wanted to see me do something. I really appreciate her support.”

She shared that it took her a year based on just family, life, children and work. “I was really thankful to see it finally come around and be something that I have always wanted. It is neat to see what you have created on paper, it is a tangible, wow I did this! Did I really do this?”

Krebbs explained that she is working on a series, and when asked if this book was a part of that, she said that she labeled this book under the title Buried Treasure, and under that, Pretty Cool Kids Adventures.

“So, my idea will be that there will be children that go on adventures that need your help and there will be different adventures.”

Parents can find Krebbs’ book on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Books a Million. Its release date was Dec. 1, 2019. And of course, you can check out a copy from the Portsmouth Public Library.

Author Anne Krebbs with her new children’s book, Buried Treasure https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_Anne-Krebbs.jpg Author Anne Krebbs with her new children’s book, Buried Treasure Kimberly Jenkins|Daily Times

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

