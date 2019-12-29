Scioto County fire departments chosen for MARCS grant

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — State Fire Marshal Jeff A. Hussey announced on Friday the Fiscal Year 2020 awardees for the MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communications Systems) grant, which included 283 fire departments in 43 counties throughout Ohio.

Locally, 14 of the 283 fire departments receiving the grant are from Scioto County. Scioto County was also one of the six counties awarded the grants as part of a regional effort to have uniformity across the county with each department operating on the MARCS radio system. The following local departments received grants:

Valley Twp. Vol. Fire Department ($30,000.00)

Minford Vol. Fire Department, Inc. ($30,000.00)

New Boston Fire Department ($28,047.50)

Portsmouth Fire Department ($30,000.00)

Washington Twp. Fire Department ($30,000.00)

Rubyville Vol. Fire Department ($30,000.00)

Rosemount Vol. Fire Department ($30,000.00)

Jefferson Twp. Vol. Fire Department ($30,000.00)

Morgan Twp. Vol. Fire Department ($15,010.00)

Porter Twp. Fire Department ($30,000.00)

Rarden Vol. Fire Department ($23,566.00)

Rush Twp. Fire & Rescue ($30,000.00)

Union Twp. Vol. Fire Department ($30,000.00)

Vernon Twp. Vol. Fire Department ($30,000.00)

The MARCS radio system, according to the release from the State Fire Marshal, allows first responders to communicate seamlessly, not only with each other, but with other agencies responding to an incident (i.e. fire departments from neighboring areas, law enforcement, etc.).

“Better, more reliable communication means a better overall response to emergency situations,” said Marshal Hussey. “Having more agencies on a modern, state-of-the-art radio system translates to an enhanced level of safety for our first responders, and safer communities for Ohioans as a whole.”

MARCS radios are described as sophisticated systems, which can be very expensive. The grant was established to help offset the cost of the radio equipment and user fees, making the radios possible for local fire departments, regardless of size or budget. This year, the State Fire Marshal’s office received nearly $9 million in requests for the $3 million in available funding.

According to the release, priority funding went to departments applying as part of a regional or county-wide effort, and departments that showed they are prepared to immediately begin using the MARCS radios upon award receipt.

“With these six additional county awards, the fire service in 61 counties throughout Ohio will now be operating on the MARCS or compatible systems,” said Hussey. “I encourage fire departments that did not receive funding this year to reapply next year.”

Detailed letters to departments are to be sent out in the upcoming weeks.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740)353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach: Ivy Potter (740)353-3101 Extension 1932

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights