West Portsmouth man arrested on charges of rape.

A West Portsmouth man has been arrested on sexual assault charges.

Saturday evening, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on social media about the arrest of Joseph Blevins, 27, of West Portsmouth on three counts of rape.

On Friday, Dec. 27, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a mother stating her daughter had reported she had been sexually assaulted. Captain John Murphy said a detective had met with the victim and her mother. The meeting concluded with the victim, who is under the age of 10, being transported to Adena Medical Center in Chillicothe, Ohio, for treatment. The aid included a sexual assault evidence kit. After treatment, the victim was later released from hospital care.

During the investigation, the detectives were able to deduce the suspect was leaving from work. A description of his vehicle was then given to deputies to remain on the lookout for the alleged perpetrator.

Captain Murphy stated that during the search, Blevins called into 911 communications and told the operator he was being searched for by detectives. Blevins stated he would drive himself to the Sheriff’s Office. Blevins arrived as stated and after an interview was charged without incident. Blevins was arrested on three counts of rape. On a first-degree felony, Blevins is currently being held with a bond set at $300,000. Captain Murphy stated that the investigation is still ongoing, thus, more charges could arise for presentation to a grand jury.

Currently, Blevins is set to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court, Monday, Dec. 30. Anyone with information is instructed to contact detective Jodi Conkel (740) 351-1091.

