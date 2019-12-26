Wheelersburg Native Dancing in London

The English National Ballet has been graced by a dancer from across the pond.

A local born soloist has forged a name for himself in Europe. Skyler Martin has landed the role of the Nutcracker in the ENB’s rendition of Tchaikovsky’s 19th-century ballet. Born to Sherry and Rob Martin, the Wheelersburg native danced the part of the Nutcracker in the opening night performance at the London Coliseum.

Aptly named “Nutcracker” the performance has had a very successful run throughout December. It returns in 2019 after two consecutive years of sold-out performances. The rendition opened December 11, to rave reviews in the English capital.

Located just off the River Thames in Westminster, the ornate rebuilt Edwardian theatre is one of London’s most luxurious. With a capacity of more than 2,300, the theatre is a destination for both fantastic and family-friendly performances.

The Nutcracker will continue to run in the 20th-century theatre until the 5th of January. Martin still has two more ballets to appear in along with his one hundred other compatriots. Martin will don the role of the Nutcracker on the final day of 2019 and the fourth of the new year.

Since joining ENB in 2017, Martin has danced as the Landlord in Akram Khan’s Giselle and as one of the Four Fates in Wheeldon’s Cinderella. Before arriving in London, Martin was in the Netherlands. There, he danced as a soloist for five years before departing to the United Kingdom. Before leaving for Europe the Ohio native studied in Cincinnati’s School for Creative and Performing Arts. The local has also studied in Philadelphia, Orlando and the renowned Royal Ballet School in London. Martin is dancing in the English capital, yet has the support of his family and community 3,900 miles away.

By: Bailey Watts

Reach Bailey Watts (740) 353-3101 Ext 1931 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Bailey Watts (740) 353-3101 Ext 1931

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights