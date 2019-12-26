Shawnee Holiday Hikes

As the holidays hail in the new year with a lively pace, it is important to keep oneself moving as well.

Dashing with the reindeer isn’t for everyone, but an old fashioned calm trail can be a relaxing and healthy way to handle the holidays. In keeping with the season, Shawnee State Park is hosting hikes, for the holidays. For the remainder of the year, the Shawnee State Park has one last festive hike for hikers to attend with their family.

This upcoming Saturday, the Shawnee State Park will see out the year within a festive forest. Those that attend should meet at 11 a.m. within the warm lodge lobby. From there, they will embark on a short trek through a themed trail. Hidden in nooks, behind trees, and along the path will be secret treasures waiting to be discovered.

For those looking to get a jumpstart on their New Year’s resolution, there is something for them as well. On Jan. 1 2020, there will be an afternoon hike. The small trail is sure to bring 2020 into the bright light. It’s a beginner-friendly one-mile hike through an oak-hickory woodland. Those looking for a new beginning in January should meet in the lobby at 1 p.m.

After the trail, guests can stay and warm up by the fire. Hot chocolate and cookies will ensure a happy hike. Whether it’s ending the year with a festive adventure or beginning the next decade with friends and family hike, the wild beauties of Shawnee Forest are sure to enthrall.

For more information, contact Shawnee State Park (740) 858-6652.

