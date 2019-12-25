Brisker’s license offically revoked

The license of Portsmouth insurance agent Fred Brisker was officially revoked last Friday. In documents from the Ohio Department of Insurance, after consideration of the hearing officer’s written report and recommendation, the transcript of testimony and evidence, and the objections of Brisker himself in accordance with R.C. Sections 119.09 and 3905.01 through 3905.14, the recommendation to revoke Brisker’s license was confirmed and approved on Dec. 20. On May 14 of last year, Brisker was issued a notice from the Ohio Department of Insurance stating they intended to revoke his license based on allegations of forgery.

From the documents, Brisker submitted a document on Jan. 9 of 2018 to an insurer, which contained a signature which was forged and also impersonated a policyholder on Dec. 17 of 2018 in attempts to receive information on a policy.

While Brisker was terminated as a securities agent or representative of Parkland Securities, LLC, in March of 2018, he maintained his license to sell investment securities and related products until this final decision was made last week.

The Daily Times reported in March that Brisker had two years to sign up with other securities firms and would keep all the licenses for which he has obtained the appropriate qualifications following his termination from Parkland.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

