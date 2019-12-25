MSP awards $5,750

Main Street Portsmouth recently awarded $5,750 to Bill and Marcia Spradlin, as a Building Improvement Grant Project to repair the southern end of their historic Second Street building.

The program, a partnership with the City of Portsmouth, has administered $250,000 and has created $836,437 in development since its inception, more than half a decade ago. It was created in part with support from the program’s partner organization, Heritage Ohio.

The work accomplished with this current grant included lofty renovations of the building’s southern side. The most monumental impact came from the badly needed brick replacement and tuck-pointing of its southern wall, which had a major crack running up and down the building. Additional work included window and door replacements, new gutters and downspouts, and the start of a deck for the future second-story lofts.

“Without the grant, we wouldn’t be able to make near as many improvements,” Marcia Spradlin said. “It has been a blessing.”

Spradlin explained that she believes in caring for her property like a responsibility to Portsmouth’s history.

“We love being part of this community. It is exciting to see the improvements and progress being made in this historic town,” Spradlin said, “The historical buildings have so much character. It is a pleasure being part of it all.”

The grant scored high in the 2019 grant round and the program was pleased to support the project.

“This building probably had the highest need out of any in the 2019 grant cycle and we were ecstatic to help,” Main Street Portsmouth Executive Director Joseph Pratt said. “We also love working with Bill and Marcia in general; they are great people and their business is an asset to downtown. This project, overall, is probably one of the best we’ve done since the program’s inception; the Spradlin’s managed to get so much done for so little and we are proud to be partners with them.”

Diana Ratliff presenting a check to Mr. Bill Spradlin
Mr. Bill Spradlin showing Diana Ratliff his plans for their property