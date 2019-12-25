A Record Number of Drivers to Travel Home and Away

As the decade draws to a close, more and more are on the road. AAA is expecting, once again, a record breaking year for Holiday travel. As you travel home or away this holiday season be prepared for busy city streets. An estimated 115.6 million Americans will be traveling these next few weeks. 2019 is expected to be the busiest year for travel since the organization first began tracking the number of mobile Americans in 2000. More and more each year are traveling to and fro during the last month of the year. 4.3 million more than last year! AAA estimates 104.8 million Americans will be traveling by automobile. Due to the high numbers of drivers AAA implores you to keep a cool head while on the road, and expect there may be delays. Hopefully, if you’re going on a holiday getaway, you’re already booked. If not, expect high priced flight tickets and dependent on destination and location, varying room prices. If you are staying local, within the region, AAA estimates 18.9 million Americans will be on the road. Illinois, Indiana, Ohio Michigan and Wisconsin should see more people leaving, than coming to, but, that does not mean you should expect a free road. If you are traveling away this weekend, expect average to slightly below average gasoline prices this holiday season. According to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report the average gas price across our area remains at $2.566 per gallon. Since the beginning of November the stock levels have rose and thus the prices of fuel this season have been more affordable than at the beginning of 2019. A huge benefit to the traveling family during the holidays. With the price of gasoline slowly decreasing these last weeks of the decade and the joy of the season in the air, it may be the best time to get out and visit friends and family afar. Keep your precious cargo inside your vehicle warm, but stay frosty on the road as a record number of drivers will be seeing their loved ones to close out the 2010’s.

By: Bailey Watts – bwatts@aimmediamidawest.com

Reach Bailey Watts (740) 353-3101 Ext 1931 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

