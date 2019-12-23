Wyatt wins coloring contest

The Portsmouth Daily Times is excited to announce the winner of the holiday coloring contest.

The contest sponsored by Donnie Martin Heating & Cooling was open to children ages 3-12 and Tuesday, we announce the winner.

Congratulations to Wyatt Newsome, for winning the holiday coloring contest. Newsome, 11, visited the Daily Times Monday to receive his prize for winning the contest, a stocking filled with treats. He was delighted and happily explained his coloring technique to the Daily Times.

Wyatt said he began coloring in his free time. Yet coloring, is not the epitome of his skill. He told the Daily Times “sketching” and “self-portraits” are his primary claim to fame. In this medium, he quite enjoys sketching characters from his favorite, games, movies and television series. Wyatt would go on to explain that most of the characters hail from the horror genre or his own concepts. The spooky sketches may come from his pen, but, he does not believe that is his future.

“Programming,” Wyatt explains is what he wants to continue on with. He has programmed small games for his class and believes that, programming, will carry him forward. The winner told the Daily Times he has no specific intentions with the field, but wherever it takes him, he will be happy.

From his answers and his artwork, it was clear that Wyatt is focused on the most minute of details. This is further reflected, as his favorite subject in school, is science.

While not the biggest fan of school, (as is any kid.) Wyatt explains that science and tech are his favorites, and what he finds most interesting, is how things work. His great grandmother was with him and praised the young artist for his vision and intellect. She told the Daily Times that years ago, another in the family had won the contest.

The artistic touch runs in the family and from Wyatt’s piece, it’s all the more obvious. The gingerbread house seemed to be crafted by one with a passion for detail. Meeting Wyatt, it was clear to see from the jelly bean decorations to the well-defined lattice upon the chimney. This coloring was met with passion, creativity, dedication, and joy. Each and every aspect of the scene has had stark attention to detail. Even the crayon strokes flow from one into the next. The colors flow well, the shades vary and the scene creates depth.

Wyatt has crafted a house the gingerbread man would happily call home for the holidays.

