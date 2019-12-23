Winter Warm-Up being held in Tracy Park

On Christmas Eve two local charity groups are coming together to provide some relief from the cold by providing comfort items. Hoodies for the Homeless and Baseball for the Needy have teamed up to host Winter Warm-Up in Tracy Park. From 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hoodies for the Homeless will distribute over 125 donated hoodies, while Baseball for the Needy will be handing out blankets, toboggans, and socks to those in need. At the event, there will be food, music, and coffee in addition to the items being distributed.

Tyler Crisp of Bar Benders Gym and Supplement Shop said he began Hoodies for the Homeless because of the need he recognized in the community. “I know there’s a lot of homeless people in Portsmouth, and it gets pretty cold. I’m able to provide a lot more hoodies than coats, so I figured something is better than nothing and if I can get 100 hoodies out versus 50 coats that would help more people,” said Crisp.

Crisp said he had planned to conduct his organization’s event in Tracy Park on Dec. 24 and learned that Baseball for the Needy was already hosting an event that day. After learning the two organizations had a similar goal in mind, the two decided to collaborate to make Winter Warm-Up one big event to benefit the community.

Crisp said with help from local business owners he has collected more than 125 hoodies to be given out to Portsmouth’s homeless population and hopes that next year even more community members will step up and donate for the worthy cause.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

