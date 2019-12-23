Santa Claus to visit Daily Times

Santa Claus is coming to town and to the Portsmouth Daily Times.

Jolly Ole Saint Nick will be making a pit stop Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the Portsmouth Daily Times office, to read Santa letters and to meet children one last time before he heads out Christmas Eve. to deliver presents.

Santa will be at the Portsmouth Daily Times office from 11 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, located at 1603 11th Street Portsmouth Oh, 45602. Children and their families are encouraged to come to the office to meet with Santa Claus as he reads Santa letters submitted by children from the community and local area schools.

Parents will also be able to find their children’s letters to Santa in a special section of Tuesday’s Daily Times. Letters will be read live on the Portsmouth Daily Times Facebook page by Santa.

“We are excited to have Santa visit the Daily Times to meet with the children before his big trip,” Portsmouth Daily Times editor, Adam Black said. “We hope everyone has a merry Christmas and a wonderful new year.”

So, all the employees at the Daily Times can enjoy the holiday the Daily Times will not have a paper Wednesday, Dec. 25. Regular delivery will resume Dec. 26.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from all of us at the Portsmouth Daily Times. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_Santa-1.jpg Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from all of us at the Portsmouth Daily Times.