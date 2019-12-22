Brimming Christmas Baskets Awarded

The Portsmouth branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) recently gathered at the Selby 100 Mile House and Gardens in Stout for a Christmas luncheon. Mike Riffle, proprietor of the bed-and-breakfast and restaurant, drew the name of Helen Wolery of Portsmouth as the winner of this year’s AAUW Christmas Basket Raffle.

Every year AAUW members generously contribute raffle items to the nonprofit organization’s Christmas Basket Raffle. This year was no exception as two large baskets were filled with a wide assortment of exclusive articles valued at over $300. A few of the items found in the two baskets brimming with goodies included dark chocolate truffles from premium retailer Harry & David, a Thomas Kincaid musical clock, a free oil change and a free car wash from Glockner’s, Christmas CDs, Christmas jewelry, hardcover books by bestselling authors, a Christmas platter, and many more items too numerous to mention which were on display at Gatti’s last week.

One hundred percent of the money raised from the annual raffle is used by AAUW/Portsmouth to fund a scholarship for a deserving student attending Shawnee State University.

The Portsmouth branch of AAUW was established locally in January 1948 and has been recognized by local civic leaders as a positive contributor to our community throughout its history. The local chapter has been celebrated by both the Ohio AAUW and the national office in Washington, D.C., for its dedication to women and girls, its philanthropy, and its excellence in monthly programming. The local nonprofit has been awarded the STARZ Award, the AAUW Philanthropy Award, and the Excellence in Programming Award, respectively.

AAUW/Portsmouth members concluded their afternoon at the Selby 100 Mile House and Gardens with a grand tour of the Selby mansion and grounds, followed by a round of Christmas games and the awarding of gift prizes.

Those with inquiries regarding AAUW/Portsmouth or any of its scholarship programs, as well as those interested in joining the local chapter, may send an email to pwilliams@yourppl.org for additional information.

