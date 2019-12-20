GRACE receives donations

Operation GRACE has been very busy leading up to the holidays according to Dan Palmer.

Palmer, head of the organization that provides basic necessity items to local children in need, has been fortunate enough to receive several donations in the past week that have been able to help children from several school districts.

On Monday, Palmer received an astounding 500 coats from the Governor’s Office and immediately set out with the help of some volunteers to sort the coats by size. Palmer was able to drop boxes of coats off to West Portsmouth Elementary, Portsmouth Elementary, Sciotoville Elementary, East High School and the Scioto County Juvenile Court where coats were distributed.

Palmer also received a check for $1,500 from the CEO of Coca Cola Frank Harrison, presented by Mike Payne, Manager of Portsmouth Coca Cola Bottling Co. The donation was part of the 100 Gifts that Give Campaign, in which Operation GRACE was selected.

Palmer is always grateful to receive donations but said that these came at the perfect time. Thanks to the generosity of both entities Operation GRACE was able to send kids home in warm coats for Christmas and will be able to purchase items needed for area children.

