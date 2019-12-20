West Portsmouth man arrested

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini announced that his office has been investigating several thefts of catalytic converters throughout the county.

Captain John W. Murphy stated that a deputy responded to 239 Auto located at 818 ST RT 239 West Portsmouth Ohio on Thursday, December 19, 2019, where a report was taken for a theft of a catalytic converter from a truck. This report was forwarded to a detective for an investigation. During the investigation, detectives were able to identify a possible suspect along with a suspect vehicle. Detective along with deputies were able to locate this vehicle parked in an alleyway on 8th Street in West Portsmouth where they observed the suspect passed out in the driver’s seat.

Captain John Murphy stated that the suspect was detained without incident which resulted in the search of his vehicle and residence located at 307 Calvert’s Lane West Portsmouth Ohio. As a result of the search, several catalytic converters and cutting tools were impounded for evidence. Detectives are currently looking for other victims who have not yet filed a police report. The vehicle used in some of these thefts is described as a black Chevy Tahoe.

Arrested was Aaron R Cottrell age 36 of 307 Calvert’s Lane West Portsmouth Ohio, Cottrell was charged with 2 counts of breaking & entering a felony of the 5th degree, 2 counts of felony theft a felony of the 5th degree, 1 count of theft a misdemeanor of the 1st degree. Cottrell is being held in the Scioto County Jail on a $36,000.00 bond.

Captain Murphy stated that this is still an ongoing investigation that could result in more charges being presented to the grand jury on a later date. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jodi Conkel @ 740-351-1091.

Aaron Cotrell

