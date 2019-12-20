Three-car accident leaves one dead

The Carl D. Perkins Bridge was closed Friday after a fatal car accident.

On December 20, 2019, at 8:39 A.M., the Portsmouth Highway Patrol Post received a call of a crash on the Carl Perkins Bridge at SR 852. Troopers arrived on scene to determine there was a head-on collision involving three vehicles, one of which was a loaded commercial truck pulling a dump trailer.

According to the Highway Patrol, A 1997 Ford Ranger, driven by a Marion Lewis, 56, from Blue Creek, OH was driving southbound when he lost control of his vehicle and slid left of center striking a tractor-trailer heading northbound, operated by David Ginn Jr. 22, from Tollesboro, Kentucky.

Upon impact of the semi, Lewis’s vehicle was forced back into its original lane, where a 2010 Malibu driven by Ryan Taylor, 21, of Vanceburg, KY. then struck Lewis’ vehicle on the driver’s side.

Lewis, who was reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was promptly ejected from his vehicle by the secondary impact. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. The Portsmouth Post was aided at the Carl Perkins Bridge by the Washington Township Squad, Washington Township Fire Department and Life Ambulance.

By: Bailey Watts bwatts@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Bailey Watts (740) 353-3101 EXT 1931 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Bailey Watts (740) 353-3101 EXT 1931

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights