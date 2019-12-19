Local voices chime in on impeachment

On Wednesday night people around the country watched, listened and followed proceedings, as the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, was impeached by the House.

While the U.S. House voted to impeach President Trump on two articles- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress-the decision received mixed responses which again reflect the current polarized political state of our country. In light of these events, The Portsmouth Daily Times reached out to readers to see where people stand locally on Trump’s impeachment. After receiving numerous comments both in support and against the impeachment, it is apparent that the same division is alive and well also within Scioto County.

“This is not political, the sitting President was brought up on charges of abuse of power and obstruction. One side presented evidence from numerous witnesses to the abuse of power and obstruction, and the President did not. The President did not even attempt to challenge these charges in Congress, therefore, the Congress did what it was designed to do. Congress took action and now the question becomes will the Senate attempt to hold a fair and just trial and call all pertinent witnesses or will they be as Senate Leader Mitch McConnell claimed to be impartial (which goes against his oath of office).” –Spenser C Dunham

“If all presidents got impeached for lies I believe all past and future presidents would of been impeached. I’m sorry but all future presidents will have to lie and manipulate us or we would never elect them. But back to this impeachment, it’s a very big waste of taxpayer’s money and wasted time of what the elected parties are paid to be doing. Something will have to change with are government and elected parties.”- Joe Lee Holsinger

“Trump knew that what he did was wrong. He put our national security at risk. Protect our country and Constitution!”- Linda Porter

“What a sham…the Democrats made our Country a pit…left the Party couple of years ago..and they have sealed victory for DJT in 2020.”- Clark Carson

“I say if you do the crime you do the time. No one is above the law !”- Teresa Jewel

“It’s a shame! The Democrats have tried to impeach President Trump since day one. It’s a political move on their part. I really think it will be a landslide for Trump in 2020. #draintheswamp”- Lucy Webb

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740)353-3101 Extension 1932 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach: Ivy Potter (740)353-3101 Extension 1932

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights