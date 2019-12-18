1810 House under renovation

The 1810 House is undergoing a much-needed restoration.

Work is well underway addressing structural issues, plaster repair and painting. The Scioto County Historical Society will be addressing gutter replacement and replacing the building sign that recently collapsed from weather-related deterioration in the next phase of restoration.

This work has created a domino effect as the society clear rooms, takes stock of the collection and makes plans to update their displays that has become a major undertaking for the volunteers.

“We are very anxious to update or displays and rotate the collection in order for visitors to see more of our historical artifacts and highlight different periods of local history” reports Curator, Lindsey Kegley. The tasks ahead include sorting the many articles of clothing to periods, updating the inventory and proper storage of items in order to protect them from further damage.

The SCHS was very grateful to receive a grant from the Scioto County area Foundation to jump-start this project. Monies from memberships also have helped complete phase one of the restorations. Our next major goal is to replace the gutters on the house to help keep the dampness from the fragile plaster walls. The window unit air conditioners need to be replaced to help control the damage of humidity. Recently the sign in front of the house collapsed from weather damage and will also need to be rebuilt.

Due to the extended project, the 1810 House will not have the annual Christmas Open House. The SCHS looks forward to reopening in late spring with an open house event to share the updates with the community.

Those wishing to contribute to this final phase of the restoration may send contributions to the SCHS, P.O. Box 1810, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Contributions will be put toward replacing the gutters and air conditioners, replacing the sign and purchasing acid-free paper and boxes that are much needed to properly store clothing and textiles.

The 1810 House is also seeking interested volunteers as well! Whatever your expertise, there is a spot for you. Needed are tour guides, technology and social media experts, bakers, gardeners, history buffs, event planners, and seamstresses to mention a few. “Please join our efforts in maintaining this historical home for future generations,” encourages Lindsey Kegley. Contact Lindsey at Kegleylb@gmail.com for further information.

