Councilman Raike says goodbye

The Village of New Boston held its last meeting of 2019, on Tuesday, December 17.

After asking the audience if there was anyone who wanted to speak and giving his report, Mayor Williams wanted to wish Councilman Donald Raike the best and thanked him for his service, as the meeting was to be the last Raike will be serving on the New Boston Village Council.

Raike was previously appointed to fill the position left vacant when Junior Williams became Mayor. He returned to fill the position that became available upon the loss of councilman, Johnnie Steele. Donald also served on the New Boston Fire Department for many years.

During the night’s meeting, each of the councilmen and others gave Councilman Raike their best wishes and thanked him for his service.

Other business that took place at the night’s meeting was the reading of Ordinances and Resolutions by the Village Clerk, Lana Loper:

Ordinance No. 41-2019 – An ordinance transferring and appropriating amounts in the various funds of the village; declaring an emergency. Councilman Jon Mills made a motion to suspend the rules and declare an emergency and that was seconded by Councilman Ralph Imes. Councilman Mills then made a motion to adopt the ordinance and it was seconded by Councilman Ryan Ottney and all were in favor of bo

Ordinance No. 42-2019 – An ordinance to make appropriations for current expenses and other expenses of the Village of New Boston, Ohio, for twelve months ending December 31, 2020; and declaring an emergency. Councilman Dan Fetty made a motion to suspend the rules and it was seconded by Councilman Ottney. Councilman Mills made a motion to adopt the ordinance and it was seconded by Councilman Fetty, with all in favor of both.

Resolution No. 16-2019e A resolution authorizing the re=[ayment of an advance and declaring an emergency. Councilman Mills made a motion to suspend the rules and Councilman Fetty seconded. Councilman Mills then made a motion to adopt the Resolution and Councilman Imes seconded with all in favor of both.

3rd Reading

Ordinance No. 38-2019- An ordinance approving the editing and inclusion of certain ordinances as parts of the various component codes of the codified ordinances of New Boston, Ohio/ Councilman Mills made a motion to adopt and Councilman Ottney seconded and the motion passed.

Ordinance No. 39-2019 – An ordinance authorizing a contract with Certified Operations and maintenance from January 1, 2020, until December 31, 2020, and authorizing the Village Administrator to execute said contract on behalf of the Village of New Boston. A motion to adopt was made by Councilman Mills and seconded by Councilman Ottney and the Ordinance was passed.

Resolution No. 14-2019 – Renewing the agreement with the Board of Commissioners of Scioto County, Ohio to provide representation for indigent defense counsel in the Portsmouth Municipal Court. Councilman Mills made a motion to adopt and Councilman Ottney seconded and the Resolution passed.

Councilman Mills then made a motion to adjourn. The next Village of New Boston Council will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 6:30 p.m.

Village of New Boston Councilman, Donald Raike https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_Don-Raike.jpg Village of New Boston Councilman, Donald Raike Courtesy Photo

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights