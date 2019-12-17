Ware gives final address, Brewer named Acting Chief.

Portsmouth Police Chief Robert Ware made his final address to the members of Portsmouth’s City Council.

On Monday evening, Ware announced this Friday, Dec. 20, would be his final day serving as Police Chief with him beginning his new position as Worthington Police Chief Dec. 26.

“I just wanted to take this opportunity to formally give some parting remarks as this will be my last council meeting that I will be attending as Chief of Police. It’s been a rewarding 25 years, but it’s also been a difficult 25 years. For some of the very reasons that you just got finished discussing,” Ware said in reference to the discussion surrounding a salary ordinance.

“Ultimately, that is the reason that I looked elsewhere. At the end of the day, I have to be able to retire at a living wage. I recognize the City has had, and I stuck it out for the City through most of the difficult times. I’ve heard various comments on tax spaces and by all means, other cities have better tax spaces, but at the end of the day, many of the credentialed or licensed professionals that you have working in your departments still have responsibilities regardless of the type of city they serve. I didn’t want to bring that into my discussion tonight, but as you move forward to keep that in mind,” said Ware.

Ware stated that he feels overall that Portsmouth is moving forward.

“You really do get what you paid for sometimes and the city progressed so far in the last 10 years, and that’s what I really want to address tonight. I think I’m leaving you a department that is better trained, better equipped and obviously a little bit younger to do the job of protecting the people. The relationships that we have formed with the community, neighbor watch, business communities and with government officials, I think we are far better off than we were a few years ago. When we look at the city as a whole I see an energy that wasn’t there when I became chief, and I think that’s attributed to all the people in the community that decided we’re better than the negative headlines, we can make something out of nothing, or we can do great things with limited resources. Winterfest is a great example of that dedication,” said Ware.

Ware stated that he was excited for the future of Portsmouth, and a little disappointed that he had to leave and won’t be able to share in that. “But at the end of the day, I have to look at my family and their well-being and take opportunities when they come along.”

Ware extended his thanks to the council for their support throughout the years and stated he hopes to see council support whoever takes over the position of Portsmouth Police Chief as his replacement is named and as they too deal with some difficult issues.

In his final City Manager’s Report of the year, Sam Sutherland named Debra Brewer as Acting Chief of the Portsmouth Police Department in light of Ware’s resignation.

