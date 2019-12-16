Lucasville is decked out for the holidays

LUCASVILLE-Lucasville is preparing for the Christmas season by decorating local businesses and hanging festive banners.

According to the Lucasville Area Historical Society, Lucasville area businesses, organizations, schools and churches have all joined together to dress up the town for the Christmas holiday. Students of the Valley High School Art Class, led by teacher Kelly Montgomery, have festively decorated the windows on 17 local businesses and restaurants. In exchange for community service hours, the class donated their time and talents to craft the decor, while GLO, local organization Growing Lucasville Opportunities), donated art supplies and a pizza party for the art class.

Christmas Banners have also been placed on poles along U.S. 23 by the Lucasville Area Historical Society (LAHS). The banners were purchased by 11 local church congregations to promote peace, harmony and joy to the world. The Lucasville American Legion Post 363 donated and placed American flags above the banners.

According to Kenny Boldman, member of GLO and LAHS, the effort to decorate the town comes after the support and success of the Lucasville Bicentennial Celebration. Over the summer, Lucasville celebrated their 200th Birthday and banners were placed in acknowledgment of the anniversary. The decorations were so popular with area residents and business owners that these local groups came together and decided to implement banners year-round. These seasonal banners are maintained by the LAHS and include fire prevention banners donated by the Valley Twp. Fire Department which goes up around September.

Lucasville Area Historical Society urges people to take the time this holiday season to visit Lucasville and experience the spirit of Christmas, alive and well in the little, but growing community.

Members of the Valley High School Art Class. Left to right: J.J. Cooper, Alexis Whitt, MacKenzie Wright, Caitlin Marsh, A’aliyah Brown, Addison Copley, Jakeb Ashkettle, Tyler Longmire. Not pictured: Skyla Baker https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_Lucasville1.jpg Members of the Valley High School Art Class. Left to right: J.J. Cooper, Alexis Whitt, MacKenzie Wright, Caitlin Marsh, A’aliyah Brown, Addison Copley, Jakeb Ashkettle, Tyler Longmire. Not pictured: Skyla Baker Photo submitted Members of the Valley High School Art Class hand-painted and decorated business windows in Lucasville. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_Lucasville2.jpg Members of the Valley High School Art Class hand-painted and decorated business windows in Lucasville. Photo submitted