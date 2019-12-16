Scioto Foundation Announces New Scholarship Deadlines

The Scioto Foundation has announced that its online scholarship applications for 2020 are now available on the Foundation’s website, http:/www.sciotofoundation.org.

The Scioto Foundation also wants to alert all potential scholarship applicants that a new deadline has been set for 2020: Wednesday, March 18, 2020, according to Grants and Scholarship Coordinator Ginnie Moore.

“The application has opened earlier this year to give students a chance to work on it during Christmas break,” Moore said. She also reminds all applicants that the application is not complete until it also includes two letters of recommendation, a letter from a faculty member and a letter from a community member.

Many scholarships managed by the Scioto Foundation also require additional letters of recommendation, perhaps from a coach, an employer, or others. All required letters of recommendation must be received before 5 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020.

In 2019 the Scioto Foundation awarded more than $478,000 in scholarships. An additional $100,000+ could not be awarded to anyone because qualified students did not complete the application, or students did not claim their awarded scholarships, said Moore. She encourages anyone with questions to contact her at (740) 354-4612 or send an email to ginnie@thesciotofoundation.org.

Moore also announced six new scholarships that are now available through the Scioto Foundation’s application process. They include the Amy M. Keating Scholarship, the Dr. Charles Wilson Memorial Scholarship, the Eileen Pollard Bapst Education Scholarship, the Feagans Scholarship, the Mamie Brisker Pettit Memorial Scholarship and the Scioto County Suicide Prevention Scholarship.

Both recent high school graduates and college upper classmen are encouraged to check the Scioto Foundation’s website for more details on those and the many other scholarships available to Scioto County, Greenup, Adams, Pike, Lawrence and Jackson County students through the Foundation.