Blume becomes member of Commission on Supreme Court

WHEELERSBURG-It is always an honor to receive recognition or acknowledgment that shows your hard work does not go unnoticed.

For a local attorney, this unexpected acknowledgment was noticed and brought with it an honor in the life of a local attorney.

The Supreme Court of Ohio has appointed Justin R. Blume, Esq. of The Blume Law Firm, LLC in Wheelersburg, as a member of the Commission on Certification of Attorneys as Specialists (“Commission”) for a term ending Dec. 31, 2022.

“I think that this goes into effect in January,” Blume said. “In Ohio, you are allowed to have certifications in certain areas. This Commission has to monitor all that stuff; I’m not exactly sure why they called. My guess is that someone must have said something.”

Blume continued, “It was just so random, hey I’m from the Supreme Court, are you willing to serve on this commission? My rule of thumb is, whenever a court calls and they ask you to do something, you do it. You don’t tell a judge no, especially the Supreme Court. I’m happy to do it.”

When asked if this was an honor, Blume said, “Absolutely, it tells me that someone up there thinks that I’m doing a pretty good job and that someone respects me enough to pick up that phone and make that phone call that tells me I’m doing something right.”

Blume concluded, “It’s one of those things you’d be proud to put on a resume or such, the Supreme Court doesn’t call everybody. Usually, when you get a letter from the Supreme Court, it is a bad thing, you start sweating before you open it. For this, I’m happy about it.”

Blume started practicing law in November 2007. He graduated from The Ohio State University and attended law school at the University of Toledo. He is married and he and his wife Lynnsey have three children, Libby, Kate and Matt.

According to their website, The Supreme Court of Ohio regulates the certification of attorneys as specialists and created the Commission on Certification of Attorneys as Specialists (Commission) to administer Gov.Bar R. XIV – (Certification of Attorneys as Specialists) and the accompanying Standards for Accreditation of Specialty Certification Programs for Lawyers (Standards).

Neither the Supreme Court nor the Commission certifies attorneys as specialists. However, the Commission does accredit organizations it has determined are qualified to certify attorneys as specialists. The Commission also is charged with recommending to the Supreme Court fields of law subject to specialization; adopting standards that certifying agencies shall establish in certifying attorneys as specialists; and evaluating the programs of certifying agencies to ensure compliance with this rule.

This Commission meets three times a year and the meeting dates for 2020 are April 17, June 19 and Oct. 16. The meetings are held at the Supreme Court of Ohio, 65 S. Front Street, Columbus, Ohio.

By Kimberly Jenkins

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights