Council conducting 5th ward interviews in final 2019 meeting

Portsmouth City Council is scheduled to meet Monday evening for their final regular session meeting of 2019. Taking place at 6 p.m. at the Portsmouth Municipal Building, four items are on the agenda for discussion.

An Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to offer for sale certain surplus city real estate located at 807 Washington Street, Portsmouth, Scioto County, Ohio, being Parcel Nos. 29-0377.000, 29-0387.000 and 29-0388.000, and further, authorizing the City Manager to enter into a contract for the sale of such surplus property and establish $150,000.00 as a minimum bid for the sale of such surplus property, an Ordinance approving and ratifying the recently negotiated collective bargaining agreement between the City of Portsmouth and A.F.S.M.E. 1039, for the period beginning January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2022, an Ordinance to make appropriations necessary for the current expenses of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio for the months of January and February 2020 as provided for in Section 50 of the Charter of the City of Portsmouth, and an Ordinance authorizing the City Manager of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio to advertise for bids and to enter into contracts with the lowest and/or best bidder for required supplies, materials and services for 2020 in accordance with Ohio Revised Code section 735.05 will all be heard for a second reading. Following the legislative portion of the meeting and reports, council will conduct interviews for the now vacant position of 5th Ward Councilperson. Notification from City Clerk, Diana Ratliff, on Wednesday listed 5 individuals had submitted resumes for the position after Gene Meadows announced his resignation which will be effective Monday morning. It is presumed that Council will make a final decision and name the appointed candidate before adjourning for the last time this year.

Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101

