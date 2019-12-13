DJ Wise, a special young man, is asking for Christmas cards once again this holiday season.

Wise, 32, was born with a rare brain condition called Alobar Holoprosencephaly and functions on the same level as an eight to 10-year-old. Sadly, most children diagnosed with the rare disease do not live past the age of 4 years old, but Wise has beat the odds and enjoyed a life full of friends and fans. Last year Wise asked if people would send him Christmas cards, and after his father passed in Sept. of this year his, family decided to reach out on Facebook once again in the group “Cards for DJ” to get DJ in the Christmas Spirit.

Wise was first fascinated with cards by close friend Andrew “Hollywood” Peck, 10, who receive cards prior to his death in 2015. Wise asked his mom if he too could get some Christmas cards and the mail started coming in.

Last year, Wise received close to 400 cards, and so far, this year he has received 110. Wise’s mother, Donna, said that it was the idea of DJ’s Aunt to ask for cards again. “She asked if she could ask people to send cards to DJ again this year to raise his spirits a little,” said Mrs. Wise. Mrs. Wise said that the loss of her husband has been extremely difficult for the family and especially hard for DJ. “They were best buddies,” she said of her late husband and DJ.

Mrs. Wise shared each time DJ receives a card, he asks her, “Is this for me?” and proceeds to thoroughly inspect each piece of mail with excitement. She stated that in these tough times, the cards are one of the few things that have brought a smile to DJ’s face.

According to his mother, DJ is not picky on the cards he receives but has a special place in his heart for Star Wars and the Pittsburg Steelers. Anyone wishing to send a card to DJ this holiday season can do so by addressing it to DJ Wise and mailing it to 2509 Thomas Ave. Portsmouth, OH 45662. Mrs. Wise also stated that the group may reach out in the upcoming months for birthday cards as DJ celebrates his 33rd birthday Feb. 9.

