Sheriff Donini will not seek re-election

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. DOnini announced that he will not seek re-election to the Office of Sheriff in the upcoming 2020 election.

Sheriff Donini states “for the past 23 years I have had the honor to serve as Sheriff of Scioto County and I have truly enjoyed the experience. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of you for your continued confidence in my ability to serve and to express my sincere appreciation. I would also like to inform you that my wife and I have mutually decided the time has finally arrived where my career in law enforcement, after forty-two years, will come to an end at the conclusion of my current term in office.”

Donini states, “my career in law enforcement began on Oct. 2, 1978, at the age of 21 when former Sheriff John P. Knauff hired me as a Deputy Sheriff. I have always felt so grateful for the opportunity Sheriff Knauff provided me and recognize how instrumental he was in my successful career in law enforcement.”

Sheriff Donini was first elected as Scioto County Sheriff on Nov. 5, 1996, and has been elected six consecutive times. His current term will expire on Jan. 3, 2021.

Donini https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_Sheriff-Marty-V.-Donini.jpg Donini