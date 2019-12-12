Local groups urging support for homeless shelter

Former classmates have pulled together to keep the lights on for the Scioto County Homeless Shelter.

After learning the shelter was going through a difficult time and had fallen behind on several utility bills, the Portsmouth High School graduating class of 1976 have managed to raise approximately $2,000, so the local homeless shelter can continue providing important services to the community.

“The salaries of shelter employees are paid by the state, but many functions of the shelter rely on community donations and right now donations are down,” Director, Maureen Cadogen said.

When Steven Lyons, a former classmate of Cadogen, reached out and asked what the shelter was in need of this holiday season, Cadogen stated the shelter was behind on their gas, electric and water bills. Lyons took to Facebook and in the group PHS Class of ’76 and friends posted about the situation the Scioto County Homeless Shelter was in. In just a few short days and between the 257 members of the group, a total of nearly $3,000 had been collected, with many direct payments being made to the utility companies on the Shelter’s behalf.

“I’m so happy that we are able to make a difference,” said Lyons.

Lyons shared the group has a fund which they contribute to and give to anyone who may be experiencing hardships. In talking with other classmates and learning the state of the local shelter, Lyons decided it was a worthy cause and that action needed to be taken. With the fund being recently depleted, Lyons began calling out for donations for the cause.

While appreciative of the generosity of the donations that will keep things running at the shelter through January, Cadogen shared the Scioto County Homeless Shelter is still in need.

“We face rough patches all the time, but never any this bad,” said Cadogen.

The Scioto County Homeless Shelter also recently received a donation from Portsmouth Motorcycle Club Women’s Auxillary which through fundraising raised $200, which was used to purchase cleaning supplies for the shelter.

“They’re always in need of cleaning supplies, food, and toiletry items,” said Sue Reames of PMC. Reames said that it is important to remember those less fortunate year-round, and not just during the holidays. “It’s not only important at Christmas, it’s important all the time.”

The shelter offers emergency housing for those who find themselves in need of a place to stay, as well as offers budget management, nutrition services and a rapid rehousing program through OSDA which assists families secure safe housing by paying first and last month’s rent. Cadogen said that the shelter is at most times operating beyond capacity and is still desperately in need of donations to keep up with utilities and operating expenses.

Those interested in donating to the Scioto County Homeless Shelter can write a check and mail it to 615 eighth Street, make a donation in person, or contact the shelter for account numbers to make a direct payment to a utility company where credit can also be applied to the account.

Paulette Pennywit, Lela Dukes. Honorary. Tonya Ruggles, Jody Finley, Sandy Bobo Auxiliary. Maureen Codsgan, Director of Homeless Shelter. Sue Reamed, Auxiliary

Scioto County Homless Shelter still in need

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

