5 vie for 5th Ward council seat

Five resumes have been submitted for the now vacant position of 5th Ward Councilperson according to Portsmouth City Clerk, Diana Ratliff.

Former Councilman Gene Meadows announced he would be resigning just last week and attended his last council meeting representing the 5th Ward Monday evening.

The City of Portsmouth accepted resumes for the position until noon Wednesday and announced that evening the names of the applicants. Ratliff listed George Davis IV, Edwin Martell, Barbara Biggs, Will Mault and Robert Black as applicants for the position and stated that each had been notified to attend the Portsmouth City Council meeting Dec. 16 where they will be interviewed.

Interviews for the 5th Ward council position are set to take place at the end of the regularly scheduled meeting, where a new individual will be appointed to fill the seat. The Dec. 16 meeting will also mark the final meeting for Portsmouth City Council in 2019.

By Ivy Potter



