Friends of Portsmouth to attempt new world record

PORTSMOUTH- Eight hundred seventy-six is the lucky number Friends of Portsmouth will need this Saturday to break the world record of most people wrapping presents simultaneously.

The local nonprofit organization involved with community growth and prosperity will attempt to break another Guinness World Record in downtown Portsmouth Dec. 14 at 3 p.m.

“For this holiday season, Portsmouth’s Market Square in Boneyfiddle will be full of love and laughter as ice skaters glide, lights twinkle, children sing, and families attempt to break another world record,” event Chairperson, Sara Mauk said. “Once again, Portsmouth, Ohio becomes a magical backdrop for your family’s holiday memories.”

Tickets for the event are $25 per ticket. Participants will receive a commemorative Winterfest tree ornament and all other present wrapping materials. They can be purchased by visiting www.friendsofportsmouth.org, visiting Friends of Portsmouth Facebook page, or in the Winterfest gift shop on Market Street. Families and children unable to attend at the ticket price can contact Friends of Portsmouth and ask about their Boost our Kids ticket voucher program. Proceeds will be put toward the hopeful purchase of the ice rink for the Portsmouth community to use for years to come.

The world record-setting attempt begins at 3:00. Participants are being asked to arrive at either Market Square entrance by 1:40 to begin registration.