Indictments handed down

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on December 6 and returned 32 Public Indictments and two Secret Indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:
Lindon M. Tackett, 36
Homeless, was indicted on:
2 Counts Burglary
Theft
Grand Theft/Firearm
Receiving Stolen Property
Roger D. Barnett, 34
Ashland, was indicted on:
2 Counts Burglary
Theft
Grand Theft/Firearm
Receiving Stolen Property
Shane Wesley Mills, 30
Sciotoville, was indicted on:
2 Counts Theft
Brandy Nicole Adkins, 37
South Webster, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
Ashley R. Munion, 30
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
2 Counts Failure to Appear
Matthew Scott Fisher, 51
Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
Amber Madelyn Rawlins, 34
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
Christina M. Miller, 39
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Easter W. Akram, 27
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of Cocaine
Karren T. Caldwell, 39
Columbus, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of Cocaine
Billy J. Kerns, 33
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Cocaine
Possession of Cocaine
Thomas Michael Maguire, 25
Homeless, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Narion D. Willis, 18
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Tre Anthoni Underwood, 26
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Possession of Cocaine
Jeremy Douglas Sutherland, 48
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Theft
Receiving Stolen Property
Rickey Joe Eldridge, jr., 26
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Burglary
Robert B. Eller, 30
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Domestic Violence
Robert H. Morris, jr., 52
South Shore, was indicted on:
Illegal Possession of a Firearm in Liquor Permit Premises
Using Weapons while Intoxicated
Charles C. Wilson, 38
Cincinnati, was indicted on:
Possession of Drugs
Christopher M. Scarberry, 31
Barboursville, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Heroin
Shaun Spriggs, 38
New Boston, was indicted on:
Inducing Panic
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Joseph W. Smith, 47
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
Possessing Criminal Tools
Shane Wesley Mills, 30
Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:
Burglary
Sarina Nicole Palacios, 31
South Webster, was indicted on:
Theft
Receiving Stolen Property
Crystal G. Carver, 42
Oak Hill, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Shawn Matthew Conley, 36
Beaver, was indicted on:
Felonious Assault
Kidnapping
Abduction
Having Weapons while under Disability
Shayne J. Sweitzer, 42
New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons while under Disability
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Delena K. Hacker, 52
Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:
Having Weapons while under Disability
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
James P. Whitt, 37
Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:
2 Counts Nonsupport of Dependents
Carl L. Adkins, 38
Wapakoneta, was indicted on:
4 Counts Nonsupport of Dependents
Amanda Marie Nichols, 38
New Boston, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs