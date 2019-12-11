Indictments handed down

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on December 6 and returned 32 Public Indictments and two Secret Indictments. The defendants indicted are charged as follows:

Lindon M. Tackett, 36

Homeless, was indicted on:

2 Counts Burglary

Theft

Grand Theft/Firearm

Receiving Stolen Property

Roger D. Barnett, 34

Ashland, was indicted on:

2 Counts Burglary

Theft

Grand Theft/Firearm

Receiving Stolen Property

Shane Wesley Mills, 30

Sciotoville, was indicted on:

2 Counts Theft

Brandy Nicole Adkins, 37

South Webster, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

Ashley R. Munion, 30

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

2 Counts Failure to Appear

Matthew Scott Fisher, 51

Columbus, Ohio, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

Amber Madelyn Rawlins, 34

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

Christina M. Miller, 39

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Easter W. Akram, 27

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Karren T. Caldwell, 39

Columbus, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Billy J. Kerns, 33

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Cocaine

Thomas Michael Maguire, 25

Homeless, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Narion D. Willis, 18

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Tre Anthoni Underwood, 26

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Possession of Cocaine

Jeremy Douglas Sutherland, 48

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Theft

Receiving Stolen Property

Rickey Joe Eldridge, jr., 26

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Burglary

Robert B. Eller, 30

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Domestic Violence

Robert H. Morris, jr., 52

South Shore, was indicted on:

Illegal Possession of a Firearm in Liquor Permit Premises

Using Weapons while Intoxicated

Charles C. Wilson, 38

Cincinnati, was indicted on:

Possession of Drugs

Christopher M. Scarberry, 31

Barboursville, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Heroin

Shaun Spriggs, 38

New Boston, was indicted on:

Inducing Panic

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Joseph W. Smith, 47

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

Possessing Criminal Tools

Shane Wesley Mills, 30

Sciotoville, Ohio, was indicted on:

Burglary

Sarina Nicole Palacios, 31

South Webster, was indicted on:

Theft

Receiving Stolen Property

Crystal G. Carver, 42

Oak Hill, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Shawn Matthew Conley, 36

Beaver, was indicted on:

Felonious Assault

Kidnapping

Abduction

Having Weapons while under Disability

Shayne J. Sweitzer, 42

New Boston, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Delena K. Hacker, 52

Portsmouth, Ohio, was indicted on:

Having Weapons while under Disability

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

James P. Whitt, 37

Lucasville, Ohio, was indicted on:

2 Counts Nonsupport of Dependents

Carl L. Adkins, 38

Wapakoneta, was indicted on:

4 Counts Nonsupport of Dependents

Amanda Marie Nichols, 38

New Boston, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs