Five-year-old sells artwork for hope

Five-year-old Max Gulker has done something most wouldn’t even think of doing, let alone going ahead and doing it.

Max was speaking to his parents and told them he wanted to do something for people who were hungry. With a little brainstorming, his parents talked to him about Mark and Virgie Hunter’s Steven A. Hunter Power Pack program.

Max Gulker then discussed with them how he could raise money for the cause and decided he would sell his artwork on Facebook.

His father and mother Greg and Karla Gulker said a couple of months ago, one evening after school, Max was sitting on the couch and said, “Hey mom, I think I want to start doing drawings for kids who don’t have food and other things this winter.”

“So, we thought about different places you could give, and we had helped Mark and Virgie in the past and enjoyed doing it,” Greg Gulker said. “We know there is a need and how they do for the community. Then while attending the Scioto Gives Banquet, I saw Mark and I said, ‘I know where we are going to give that donation to now.’ So, I spoke to Mark about that.”

Max Gulker may only be five, but his father shared he understands what they do and how they help the other kids in the area that might not have a warm place to live or food to eat and wanted to help.

In a video posted on social media by Max’s mother Karla Gulker, Max said he wanted to draw pictures for people that don’t have food or any food at their house and the requests for work started pouring in.

Max Gulker was taking requests on the Facebook post and it could be self-portraits, birds, tree scenes, anything that anybody would ask for he would draw. Close to 35 commissioned pieces, Karla Gulker said he couldn’t get them all filled, keeping in mind, he is only five.

“He’s always had a kind heart,” Greg Gulker said. “It was really all on him…it was a really normal night at the house in his school clothes and he just talked about wanting to help other kids.”

for now, Max is no longer taking commissioned artwork requests according to his father, and Max piping in “he is closed for now.”

“He has seen us help out and do things and wants to help others,” Greg said.

Hunter said that the thought just touched him and Virgie that Max, a 5-year-old, would want to put others first. They said they are grateful and that what Max raised would fill 170 backpacks and provide 500 meals. What an amazing feat for such a little guy to accomplish! Max Gulker is a child after anyone’s heart, just like Steven Hunter was as he was growing up in Portsmouth. Hunter explained Max reminded him of his son because he too had such a big heart for others.

One of Max’s self-portraits that he made and sold to help feed other people. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_Max.jpg One of Max’s self-portraits that he made and sold to help feed other people. Submitted Photo Left to right-Max shaking hands with Mark Hunter after giving him the self-portrait he made for the Hunters. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_drawling1.jpg Left to right-Max shaking hands with Mark Hunter after giving him the self-portrait he made for the Hunters. Adam Black|Daily News Left to right- Greg Gulker, Max Gulker, Karla Gulker and Mark Hunter with several of Max’s artwork. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_Gulkers.jpg Left to right- Greg Gulker, Max Gulker, Karla Gulker and Mark Hunter with several of Max’s artwork. Kimberly Jenkins|Daily News

