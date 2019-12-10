Commissioners wrapping up 2019

The Scioto County Commissioners met on Tuesday for their regularly scheduled meeting.

With Commissioners wrapping up business for 2019 and only one meeting remaining this year, the agenda was packed with 21 items up for discussion. From the agenda, Commissioners Bryan Davis and Cathy Coleman approved requests for appropriation transfer of funds, requests for appropriations, miscellaneous reports, and requests for fund transfers while Commissioner Mike Crabtree remained out of town tending to personal matters.

Commissioners also adopted a resolution determining to proceed with the submission to the electors of the Question of Levying a Tax in Excess of the Ten-Mill Limitation and approved an agreement between the Scioto County and Lawrence County Commissioners for Juvenile Residential Services.

Commissioners accepted communication from the Ohio Public Defender regarding indigent reimbursement for August 2019. According to Commissioner Davis, the county was reimbursed 70% and expects to reach full reimbursement percentages in 2020.

Tabled at the previous meeting, Commissioners approved a 2020 contract agreement between the Scioto County Sheriff and Porter Township. Davis stated that the contract would be for four deputies.

Among the final items on the agenda was an agreement between the Scioto County Commissioners and Craig McLaughlin for basement restroom construction and installation. Commissioners stated that with the probation and parole departments moving to the bottom floor of the courthouse, the upgrades were necessary for the offices to carry out regular business.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

