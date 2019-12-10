OVI leds to two vehicle crash

On Thursday, Portsmouth Police Officers responded to the intersection of 13th Street and Waller Street for a possible injury crash. Upon arrival, officers noted two vehicles with damages. On speaking with the driver of one vehicle, Ocaleen Walters, 28, was complaining of head trauma and stated to officers that she had drunk two beers before the accident. Walters stated her brakes had gone out, forcing her to run a stop sign and be struck by the other vehicle. Officers observed Walters have glassy eyes and attempt to fall asleep while waiting for the ambulance to arrive. Walter was cited for OVI, failure to yield at a stop sign and operating without a driver’s license.

Thursday

Officers were dispatched to 1921 Thomas Ave. in reference to a disturbance. The incident was a continuation of an on-going situation between the families of two juveniles. Christina Hanes, 31, had entered the apartment by force without permission and attempted to assault Jessica Perry, 33. In the altercation, Hanes struck a juvenile. Hanes was later charged with aggravated burglary and transported to the Scioto County Jail.

Officers observed a male riding a bike on the sidewalk without a headlight or taillight and stopped him in the parking lot of the Royal Inn at 1600 Kendall Ave. The subject was unable to provide a form of ID. The man stated to police that he can’t go back to jail again. When officers asked if the subject had a warrant, he stated yes. Officers confirmed that the subject, Randy Foreman, 27, had a warrant for his arrest from the Ohio Parole Authority. On his person, officers located a hypodermic syringe and a plastic bag of suspected marijuana. Foreman was transported to the Scioto County Jail.

Friday

Officers received multiple calls in the area of Gallia and Offnere in reference to an irate female throwing things at cars. Upon arrival, officers located the subject in a trash dumpster behind Dollar General. The woman was tossing trash and displaying agitated behavior while yelling obscenities. Officers attempted to speak with the subject but were met with screaming and profanities. Officers stated the woman was intoxicated on drugs or alcohol and was taken into custody for her safety and the safety of others.

At 9:42 p.m., officers initiated a traffic stop on a black Ford Fusion for turn signal violation at the intersection of Robinson at Lincoln. Upon making contact with the driver, Wayne Evans, 26, officers smelled marijuana. Evans became visibly nervous and when asked if he had marijuana in the car, he stated he had had a blunt in the vehicle earlier that day. Officers observed small amounts of marijuana in the center console and upon search of Evan’s person located $161 in his front pocket. While searching the vehicle, officers discovered a large quantity of marijuana and a digital scale. Evans was placed under arrest for trafficking in marijuana and transported to the Scioto County Jail.

Officers initiated a traffic stop at Robinson Avenue and Offnere Street. Back seat passenger Jeremy Todd, 26, was identified with a warrant through New Boston. Todd stated that he had heroin on his person. Officers located two twisted baggies inside of a cigarette pack containing an unknown powder substance. Todd was transported to the Scioto County Jail and booked for possession of drug abuse instruments.

Sunday

Officers were dispatched to the rear parking lot of Frank & Stein’s bar regarding several subjects fighting. Two females, Sarah Darby, 31 and Heather Gray,32, were observed fighting and separated by responding officers. Another female, Laiken Cunningham, 23, arrived and was discovered to have an active warrant. Cunningham was taken into custody for the warrant, while Darby and Gray were arrested for disorderly conduct.

Officers arrived at 5904 Farney Ave. in reference to a suspicious person. Residents had head someone trying to get into their home and observed a male in a gray shirt with a red bandanna in hand. Officers located a man matching the description near the resident’s vehicle and detained him. The subject was identified as Heath Litteral, 42, and claimed he was coming to the residence to visit his girlfriend. He later changed his story and said he was coming to see his aunt. Both residents stated they had never met or spoken to Litteral before. Litteral was transported to the Scioto County Jail on charges of burglary.