Winterfest Boost Our Kids

The Winterfest Festivities are in full swing and The Friends of Portsmouth are preparing for the World Record attempt Saturday at 3:00. There is so much fun going on at the Downtown Portsmouth area for Winterfest.

Along with this, The Friends of Portsmouth has created a program called Boost Our Kids Program. The mission is to: Provide opportunities for Scioto County children who would not otherwise be able to participate in programs and activities that are designed to inspire hope in the community’s revitalization.

Their vision is an inclusive community where the most vulnerable children feel welcomed, valued, and inspired to help reshape the future by joining their city.

Boost Our Kids provides free access for low-income and at-risk to attend the activities and events that the Friends of Portsmouth have designed to catalyze and organize progress and change in the whole community, not just a specific demographic.

The Boost Our Kids program, through partnerships with local businesses, strives to make positive memories with their events and programs for every child within Scioto County. It is the organization’s intent that Boost Our Kids will provide experiences that can ignite a passion, spark an idea or shape a better community that is united in shared prosperity.

Speaking with Jeremy Burnside, he had 50 vouchers to give away for the World Record attempt Saturday and he said that Leeanne Johnson from the 14th Street Community Center had got in contact with him and now the children from the Community Center will be able to participate in the event.

“There are other businesses that have vouchers they will be giving away this week, and a lot of these vouchers are for kids to get to come to Winterfest and participate in everything available there for a day,” Burnside said.

Low-income and at-risk children will be able to ice skate, ride in a carriage, slide and all the other fun things that Friends of Portsmouth have set up for the community for December.

If a group or any individual is interested in anything Winterfest, the group keeps a schedule of events on their Friends of Portsmouth Facebook page. With all the things available to do and the shops and things that are participating, it doesn’t look like you will be disappointed if you attend.

Families travel down Second Street in a horse-drawn carriage during Winterfest. Children slip and slide all over the ice at the ice rink in downtown Portsmouth at Winterfest.

