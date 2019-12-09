Cody seeking Christmas sponsors

One special group is playing a huge part in seeing that families across the tristate have a very merry Christmas.

Located out of Ashland, Kentucky, Cody’s Christmas Ministries operates their Facebook page in attempts to match families in need with sponsors to make their holiday wishes come true and is doing so for their second Christmas season.

The organization is an extension of Random Acts of Cody Kindness (RACK), which was started in May 2017 by Lea Ann Reeves-Gollihue with Elliott Gollihue after their son Cody died suddenly. Mrs. Gollihue stated that Cody had a kind soul and loved giving back to those around him.

Cody’s Christmas Ministries provides an opportunity for families that may have missed out on other assistance opportunities to reach out for help to ensure gifts for their children, which they may be unable to do themselves for various reasons. Cody’s Christmas Ministries accepts messages from those in need and posts them on their page in hopes of locating a sponsor for each family.

Sponsors can comment on the post of the family they would like to sponsor to claim, or private message the group if they wish to remain anonymous. Posts that have located sponsors are marked so immediately, and arrangements are made for the sponsor to contact the family.

So far, the organization has helped upward of 75-100 families in places across the three states, including some families right here in Scioto County. While many have already received the help, they need this holiday season. There are plenty of families still looking for some extra help this Christmas.

Heather Harding is one of the individuals from the Portsmouth community still looking for a sponsor. Harding stated she is a single mom of five children, and just needs some help making sure her children have a good Christmas.

“I just need some extra help. I work, but by the time I pay my bills, there isn’t much left after making ends meet,” said Harding.

Harding has children ages 13, 10, 7, 6 and 5, two of which have birthdays just before Christmas, adding to the stress of the season.

“I’ve been trying to find some extra help and I heard about what Cody’s Christmas Ministries was doing. I was happy to hear about it since there aren’t too many organizations like that locally,” said Harding.

To sponsor Harding’s family (listed as family 18) or another family in need, visit Cody’s Christmas Ministries page on Facebook. From there, those interested in sponsoring can find a post that speaks to them and comment, private message or call Lea Ann Reeves-Gollihue at (606)694-7884 to claim.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

