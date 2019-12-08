SOSWAHCA donates to Main Street

The Southern Ohio Social Work Association and Health Care Alliance honored Main Street Portsmouth at their annual Christmas meeting.

The organization, composed of representatives from different facilities and agencies across Southern Ohio, is a networking group that allows members to share knowledge and resources to reach common goals. The organization is led by President Susan Goins, First Vice President and Communications Officer Cindy Stevens, and Second Vice President and Secretary Erica Kegley. One big accomplishment of the group this year was hosting the sixth Annual Senior Day Out for the community.

Each year the organization selects a local organization to donate to, and this year Main Street Portsmouth was selected to receive a check for $500. The check presentation was made following the group’s Christmas luncheon on Friday at Rosemount Church of Nazarene.

“Every year, we try to pick at least one philanthropy in our area, and this year we’ve picked Main Street Portsmouth because we see a lot of the good they’re doing for our local area,” said Susan Goins, group president. “We like to see that our money stays in the area. All of the work done through our group is volunteer. Last year we donated to Shriners and the Alzheimer’s Association, so this year we wanted to have Main Street as part of our group as well.”

Main Street Portsmouth Director Joseph Pratt was present to accept the check on behalf of the organization. “We’re very appreciative of the support we’ve gotten from the Southern Ohio Social Work Association and Health Care Alliance. Everyone who supports us makes our work possible, from our beautification efforts to our events and programming that we have throughout the year,” said Pratt.

Southern Ohio Social Work Association and Health Care Alliance members present check to Joseph Pratt (Middle). https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_Check6.jpg Southern Ohio Social Work Association and Health Care Alliance members present check to Joseph Pratt (Middle).

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932