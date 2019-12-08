Nine items on Portsmouth Council Agenda

Portsmouth City Council will meet on Monday to tend to regular business of the City at their usual time of 6 p.m. at the City Municipal Building.

There are nine items on the agenda set to be discussed. On the agenda for a third and final reading will be an Ordinance authorizing the city auditor to amend appropriations to reflect actual revenues and expenditures in order to balance and close the City’s books for the fiscal year 2019.

Also on the agenda, an ordinance to submit to the electors of the City of Portsmouth, Ohio, at the Primary Election to be held on March 17, 2020, a proposed amendment of Section 4 of the Charter of the City of Portsmouth, an ordinance to submit to the electors of the City of Portsmouth at the Primary Election to be held on March 17, 2020, a proposed amendment of Section 9-a of the Charter of the City of Portsmouth, an ordinance approving and ratifying the recently negotiated collective bargaining agreement between the City of Portsmouth and F.O.P. Lodge 33, for the period beginning Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2022, and a resolution authorizing the removal of 10% pension pickup paid to the Police and Firemen’s Disability and Pension Fund by the City of Portsmouth, Ohio for members of FOP Lodge No. 33 as a result of a new contract will all be heard for second readings.

Items on the agenda to receive third readings will be an ordinance authorizing the City Manager to offer for sale certain surplus City real estate located at 807 Washington Street, Portsmouth, Scioto County and further, authorizing the City Manager to enter into a contract for the sale of such surplus property and establish $150,000.00 as a minimum bid for the sale of such surplus property and an Ordinance authorizing the City Manager to enter into a purchase agreement with Portsmouth City Schools to obtain 6.66 acres of property, Parcel No. 32-2208.001, located between the City of Portsmouth Service Department and Spartan Municipal Stadium and to appropriate $25,000.00 from CIP Fund No. 301. Lastly, an Ordinance authorizing increases in appropriations for certain ongoing projects, and an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $250,000 for payment of the City’s 2020 estimated workers’ compensation premium due Dec. 23, 2019, to receive a 2% discount are requested to be passed under emergency status. Citizens present in council chambers during the meeting will be allowed to speak on items both on and off the agenda.

