Bells are ringing for our community; Part 1:Bikers for Charity ring in the streets

On Saturday, Dec. 7, as you travel throughout Scioto County, local bikers will be at main intersections standing in the streets ringing bells and collecting monetary donations for those in need this Christmas. This is the second and final date of this season for the Bikers for Charity to ring bells in the streets as Black Friday was the first date the bikers collected this year.

The local clubs who participate in Bikers for Charity are PMC, Bikers for Christ, Brothers of the Wheel, Stray Dawgs, Brothers Forgiven and American Legion Post 471.

“These are members of our local motorcycle clubs standing out there in the cold and rain to collect money for the kids,” said Dan Belcher, President of Portsmouth Motorcycle Club (PMC). “Every penny goes to the children of Scioto County.”

Belcher urges drivers to be careful and watch for them ringing the bells today and riding their bikes throughout the year.

“We start at 9 a.m. and go to at least 3 p.m.,” said Gene McAllister, an officer of PMC. “Members of PMC will be out in Portsmouth, and other clubs help out in New Boston, Minford, Wheelersburg and other areas.”

John Potter, a member of PMC, has participated in collecting money for children for 14 years, although he has only been a member of PMC for the past 12 years.

“I have been blessed with a good job, family and good friends, and if I can pass it on, then I am gonna pass it on,” said Potter. “Bikers for Charity gives all of the money they collect to Tony Hamilton, of the New Boston Fire Department, who, in return, distributes it to the local fire departments who go out and give to the needy families in their area.”

Being charitable is easier than one might think, and even the smallest efforts can produce significant results. Make it out today and help support our community.

Part 1: Bikers for Charity ring in the streets

By Hope R. Comer | PDT hcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Hope R. Comer (740) 353-3101 ext. 1911 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Hope R. Comer (740) 353-3101 ext. 1911

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights