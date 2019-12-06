Christmas on Second reopens

When Janie Haas opened her Christmas shop on Second Street, she never thought that just after two days of being in business, it would all come tumbling down.

After a successful day of business and closing shop early Saturday, Haas went home with little worries about her shop, but throughout the evening, news started getting around town that a building on Second Street was beginning to collapse.

“I got a call from the building owner asking me if I had heard any strange noises throughout the day,” Haas said. “I told him I didn’t, but he told me the neighboring business had heard some noises.”

Throughout the evening, reports of the building continued to come in until around midnight when the façade of the building came completely down onto the sidewalk and roadways. Due to the amount of debris part of Second Street was blocked off.

“The owner told me he thought it was coming down, or they would have to take it down,” Haas said. “My daughter and I drove down to see and then later that night, it came down.”

Retrieving what items she could from her business safely, Haas was left to wonder what would happen to her store for the rest of the holiday season.

As morning came Sunday, and cleanup crews started removing debris, Haas and her team of friends and family entered the building to remove the rest of her belongings.

“The very next day, I got a call from Jeremy and he offered me a space at the Friends of Portsmouth office,” Haas said. “It was such a nice thing to do, and the community has been really great.”

With a little bit of thinking and an outpouring of support from the community, Haas spent the next few days setting up the new location and opened her doors Friday for business once again. In the store, shoppers can find unique Christmas gifts that are handcrafted by Haas’s daughter and items that can’t be found in big retail stores.

“We have a hot chocolate and apple cider bar, along with Christmas ornaments and custom t-shirts,” Haas said.

Along with small items, Christmas on Second also features several pieces of woodwork items and decorated Christmas trees.

“The store is just something I always wanted to do, and when I was offered the space, I jumped on it,” Haas said.

Due to all the support from the community, Haas shared she has decided to give some of her profits to Friends of Portsmouth for being so accommodating and allowing her to use their space for the holiday season.

“This community has really been great to me during this time, and I just want to show my appreciation to them,” Haas said.

Christmas on Second will be open throughout the remainder of the holiday season and is located at 515 Second Street in Portsmouth.

Janie Haas places an ornament on a Christmas tree in your new location. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_Christmas1.jpg Janie Haas places an ornament on a Christmas tree in your new location. By Adam Black Christmas on Second sells handcrafted items in its new location on Second Street in the Friends of Portsmouth building. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_Christmas2.jpg Christmas on Second sells handcrafted items in its new location on Second Street in the Friends of Portsmouth building. By Adam Black

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Adam Black at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com or 740-353-3101 Ext. 1927

Reach Adam Black at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com or 740-353-3101 Ext. 1927